Family dies in road mishap under Golconda police station limits

Hyderabad: Three members of a family going for a routine check-up were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a mini-truck at about 9.30 am near a college here on Thursday. The victims were Esunikanta Gopal, 29, a private company employee, his wife Renuka, 28, who was seven months pregnant, and their two-year-old son.

Golconda detective inspector Rajendra Prasad said the family was going to the Golconda Government Hospital for a regular check-up for Renuka when the mini-lorry hit them at the turning to the Ibrahimbagh road. The lorry driver was identified as Mirza Ismail Baig, 47.

The victim’s family demanded justice and arrest of the driver.

Gopal's younger brother Surya Narayana from Vikarabad said, "He last spoke to me on Wednesday night, saying that the delivery date was given on April 11, and they would be going for a check-up. Never expected this."

Renuka's mother Yenkatamma, also from Vikarabad, said, "An entire family has been wiped out. Renuka spoke to me in the morning and asked me to come over to stay with her."