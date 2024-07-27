Beware of Fake Gurus Spreading Misinformation on Social Media

Hyderabad: Social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook are witnessing a surge in misinformation spread by self-proclaimed gurus. These individuals often exploit religious beliefs and myths to share misleading information, which can be harmful to their followers.

Recently, a video of a baba went viral. The baba gained traction by sharing astrology tips, and called himself a preacher and a motivator. In the clip, he instructed people to repeat a specific mantra if they encounter a snake, claiming that the chant will make the snake move away.

This video has gained significant traction, with many people sharing and endorsing the baba's advice without questioning its validity.

Experts warn that such misinformation can be dangerous. A zoology lecturer in a private institute said, “Snakes are unpredictable. They have a reaction time of less than 50 milliseconds. Relying on unverified methods to deal with snakes can lead to severe consequences, including snake bites and potential fatalities. The proper response to seeing a snake is to stay calm, slowly back away, and seek professional help if necessary.”

The spread of such false information underscores the broader issue of social media being used as a platform for harmful advice.

Social media companies are constantly working to take stricter actions against those who give such dangerous advice, but the issue still remains. Users are encouraged to critically evaluate the information they encounter online and rely on credible sources, especially when it concerns health and safety.