Fake Enforcement Officials Arrested for Rs 1.5 Crore Robbery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: 7 members of a gang of 8 who posed as ‘Enforcement’ officials have been arrested by Yelahanka police of Bengaluru over their involvement in stealing cash of Rs 1.5 crore from a person, a resident of Vinayak Nagar under Yelahanka police limits. While one is absconding, police have so far recovered Rs 1.27 crore from the stolen amount from the arrested along with two cars.

The arrested included car driver of the complainant and other accused are into the real estate business. Search is on to nab the eight accused involved in the offence.

Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru city Seemanth Kumar Singh at a press conference here on Saturday stated a gang of 8 members entered a house belonging to complaint at Vinayak Nagar on September 19 and posing as ‘Enforcement’ officials entered the house of the complainant to conduct search there.

The search at the house yielded the gang cash of Rs 1.5 crore in bags and suit cases and the amount discovered by the gang was ‘seized’ by them. Later, a complaint was lodged by the person with the jurisdictional police and they on September 23 took a person into their custody from Sanjay Nagar. The person in police custody disclosed the involvement of other gang members in stealing of cash at Vinayak Nagar. From him, police recovered cash of Rs 38, 80, 200, documents and a car.

His associate was arrested in Renukampalli of Andhra Pradesh while 3 accused in the crime was arrested in Cholarapalya of Vijayanagar in Bengaluru. Two others were nabbed in Srinagar of Bengaluru city.

The sixth accused in the crime was arrested in Ramamurthy Nagar and another accomplice was also arrested on September 24.

The Commissioner said, one of the arrested worked as a driver of the complainant and he came to know about the sale of land by the previous owner. Having good knowledge of the land sale and amount kept at his previous employer’s house, the gang hatched a plan and stole the cash.

The Commissioner of Police commended the police for their efforts in nabbing the accused in the case.