Faithful ‘Rejuvenated’ After Special Prayers at Centenary Baptist Church

Hyderabad: There has been an impressive turnout of the faithful for the 4 am to 7 am special prayers since they began on February 19 at the Centenary Baptist church, Clock tower in Secunderabad. Being attended by people from all denominations, the special prayers will conclude with the Easter service congregation at Osmania gardens in Adikmet. The United Peoples Fellowship has organized ‘Meditation on the Cross’ for 40 days.

The church is witnessing full attendance. Each day a prominent speaker delivers the word of god from the Bible, while the praise and worship teams render songs narrating the life of Jesus Christ.



According to Rev. Sis. Joy Cherian, founder of United Peoples Fellowship, “Jesus came to seek the lost, this is the vision I carry here with my congregation. The concept of early morning prayers is early seeking, when everyone’s mind is fresh. Its beauty is that those who attended have felt the presence of god and this keeps them refreshed and in good stead.”



She added, “The oil anointment, which happens once in a week, during the Lent prayers, where several felt the presence of God.”



