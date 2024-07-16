Faithful flock to Bibi-ka-Alawa

Thousands gathered at Bibi-ka-Alawa, the ashoorkhana in Dabeerpura, on the ninth day of Muharram to offer prayers at the alams. Hassanuddin Ajaz and Raziuddin Kashif, the caretakers of the ashoorkhana, affirmed their commitment, stating that they and others would remain present round the clock for ten days to serve the faithful.



On the tenth day, the Muharram procession begins from the Dabeerpura ashoorkhana, where the alam, a 465-year-old battle standards, starts its journey on an elephant and concludes at Chaderghat.



According to Hyder Jaffery, a Shia leader, the alam originally was at the Golkonda fort before being relocated by the Nizam to its current location along with the construction of the ashoorkhana.



Mir Hyder Hassan Razvi and Mir Qamer Hassan Razvi, the alambardars responsible for carrying the alam on the elephant, explained that select individuals, including the mujawar, a representative from the Nizam Trust, and the mahout, have the honour of riding the elephant during the procession.



Mir Hussain Ali, a volunteer, expressed his satisfaction in assisting the attendees and maintaining order during the prayers, emphasizing the fulfillment he derives from serving the faithful.