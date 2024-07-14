Eyebrows rise as union minister Sanjay lauds Harish Rao





Union minister of states for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has stirred up the BRS nest by calling former minister T. Harish Rao the only good leader in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which ruled Telangana for a decade after its formation.Sanjay Kumar went on to invite Harish Rao into the Bharatiya Janata Party fold, provided the former minister resigns as BRS MLA before joining the BJP.“Not only Harish Rao, whoever wishes to join BJP must resign from their posts. Only then can they join the BJP,” he underlined.The union minister accused Congress of playing cheap politics by spreading news that the BRS is going to merge with the BJP. He maintained that this is not true.Earlier, at a function, BJP, BRS and AIMIM corporators in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) felicitated Bandi Sanjay for extending the Smart City project for Karimnagar.Speaking on the occasion, the union minister said he would transform Karimnagar on all fronts, benefitting its people, who have enabled him to grow in his political life.He pointed out that under Phase-I of AMRUT scheme, central government sanctioned Rs 66 crore to MCK because of which pure drinking water is being supplied to every house in Karimnagar city. Under phase-II of the scheme, the centre has recently released Rs 73.5 crore, he stated.Bandi Sanjay said under the Smart City project, the central government has already sanctioned Rs 765 crore to Karimnagar and is about to release another Rs 70 crore.In this regard, he said he will hold discussions with backward classes welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar and local BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar to chalk out strategies for the development of Karimnagar.BRS party city mayor Y. Sunil Rao, deputy mayors Guggilla Ramesh and Abbas Shami and 30 corporators of various political parties participated in the programme to felicitate Bandi Sanjay.