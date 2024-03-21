Experts Warn Gym Goers of Cardiac Risks During Summer

Hyderabad: As the summer heat intensifies, gym goers must be vigilant against potential cardiac risks during their workouts as there are many hidden risks lurking in the corner. Most gym goers are not aware of the status of their heart’s health, which can trigger sudden cardiac arrests, cautions cardiologist Sridhar Kasturi.

Since Covid, there has been a rise in cardiac arrests among young people, albeit for varying reasons. However, it is important that all those planning intense workouts get CRP heart related tests first, he added.

In February of last year, a 24-year-old constable Vishal allegedly succumbed to a heart attack during a workout at a gym. A similar tragedy befell actors Siddhaanth Vir Suryavanshi and Puneeth Rajkumar.

Those newly into gym workouts should avoid too much exercise. Meanwhile, if people who are overweight keep running without breaks or exercise for a longer time then they could be prone to ‘dissection of aorta’, which can lead to heart attacks.

"Instead of hitting the gym exhausted, try walking, yoga or dancing for rejuvenation," Sridhar Kasturi advises and adds that if one feels a chest pain or breathlessness during exercise, he should stop immediately and seek medical help.

Gym trainer D.N. Laxman said "Skipping the gym when unwell is crucial. It's not just about what you do in the gym, but also about what you eat and when you exercise. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, proteins and whole grains is essential for fuelling your workouts. Working out before 11 am or after 5 pm is ideal to avoid dehydration during workout sessions”.

Laxman added, “Consume millets, oats, fruits, and foods rich in fibre. Those looking to shed fat should include a low-calorie diet with high protein and fiber. For muscle buildup, they should consume more calories along with high protein. These will minimise the risk of heart attacks and other health issues. Apart from drinking plenty of water, one can also hydrate with coconut water, herbal teas and electrolyte.”