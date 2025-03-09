Experts Warn Against Ignoring Kidneys Issues in Kids

Hyderabad: Experts are urging parents not to ignore bedwetting and kidney-related issues among children, as early intervention can help prevent long-term complications.

Specialists spoke about issues like kidney stones, urinary tract abnormalities, and childhood hypertension and the timely medical attention that they require during the Nephro-Uro summit 2025, which was attended by over 250 doctors drawn from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka,

One of the key concerns was about bedwetting beyond the age of five years. Many children continue to struggle with this issue but hesitate to discuss about out of embarrassment.

“Bedwetting is more common than parents realise, and in many cases, it persists into adolescence if left untreated,” cautioned Dr Mounika Motamarri, consultant paediatric nephrologist.

While some parents turn to ayurvedic or homeopathic remedies, experts stressed the need for scientifically backed medical solutions.

The summit also addressed kidney stone formation in children, a condition that is often overlooked. Doctors warned that pain during urination, blood in the urine, or changes in urine colour should never be ignored, as they could result in a serious kidney problem.

“Many assume kidney stones are an adult problem, but we are seeing a rise in such cases among children,” said Dr Aparna C. Poor hydration and dietary habits are major contributors and timely diagnosis through urine tests and imaging is crucial, she said.

Another critical issue that was dwelt in detail pertained to hypertension in children, which, if undiagnosed, could lead to kidney damage.

“Parents rarely associate high blood pressure with children, but it can have serious consequences,” warned Dr. Babu S Madarkar, senior nephrologist. Doctors recommend routine blood pressure checks of children showing signs of kidney issues.

Experts stressed that paediatric nephrology and urology disorders are often misunderstood or neglected, leading to avoidable complications. Conditions like narrow urinary tracts may require surgical intervention, and excessive protein loss in urine can signal underlying kidney disease.

With increasing awareness, more parents are now seeking medical help early, but doctors believe more education is needed to ensure children receive the right treatment before conditions worsen.