Experts Urge Data-Driven, System-Wide Reforms to Make India’s Roads Safer

Hyderabad: The Road Safety Network (RSN) — a coalition of civil society organisations working to reduce road crash fatalities and promote safer mobility in India — hosted a virtual Dialogue on Road Safety: Exploring Systemic Gaps and Policy Solutions” to address India’s rising road fatalities and highlight evidence-based interventions for safer roads.

The dialogue also marked the launch of RSN’s solution focused whitepaper, “Solving India’s Road Safety Crisis with Data-Backed, Scientific, and Evidence-Based Solutions.” The whitepaper outlines a clear roadmap to reduce road fatalities by 50% by 2030 through data-led governance, better road design, and stronger institutional accountability.

The session brought together leading voices including Prof. (Dr.) Bhargab Maitra (IIT Kharagpur), Prof. (Dr.) Sikdar (Advisor, Indian Roads Congress), Mr. Ravishankar (Road Safety Expert, CUMTA), Dr. Ganapathy Malarvazhi (Anna University), Ranjit Gadgil (Parisar), and Dr. Ashwini Bagga (Department of Transport and Road Safety, Government of Rajasthan).

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), India recorded 4,80,583 road crashes and 1,72,890 deaths in 2023, accounting for nearly 11 percent of global fatalities despite owning just 1 percent of the world’s vehicles. Experts at the dialogue agreed that such numbers point to predictable and preventable causes rooted in weak enforcement, unsafe design, and lack of coordinated governance.

Prof. (Dr.) Sikdar, Advisor to the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), said “We must follow Safe System Approach rigorously and completely to reduce road fatalities in a targeted and time bound manner. Also, safety of Vulnerable Road Users (VRUs) will need a high level of passion and commitment from Policy Makers, Planners and Engineers to develop and protect the facilities built for VRUs as part of road network from undue encroachments and misuse.”

Prof. (Dr.) Bhargab Maitra, IIT Kharagpur and Member of Road Safety Network, who moderated the discussion, said “The larger reality of Indian roads, traffic, road users, availability of land and land uses must be recognized to bring changes in road design to make roads safer for all users. We must follow the Safe System Approach and give high priority on Speed Management to reduce road fatalities in a time bound manner”.

Mr. Ravishankar, Road Safety Expert, CUMTA, said, “Reducing Road fatalities in the Chennai Metropolitan Area requires a systemic approach grounded in data, enforcement, and engineering. CUMTA recommends three immediate priorities — improving the quality of police accident data and reporting for better cause analysis; ensuring stricter compliance with helmet use under the Motor Vehicles Act through education and enforcement; and holding road-owning agencies accountable for adhering to safety engineering standards under IRC 35, 67, and 103 through regular audits. Together, these measures can create safer roads and save countless lives.”