Expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahi joins BJP, vows to throw away BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Putting all speculations to rest, former minister and expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a special function held in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Panigrahi joined the saffron party in the presence of Odisha state BJP president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders at the party’s headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

On February 15, Panigrahi had met Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal sparking speculations that he might join the saffron camp.

“Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi joined our party today. He was a former minister and was a victim of various political reasons. BJP will be stronger in Ganjam and other parts of the state,” said Samal.

Once considered the blue-eyed boy of CM Naveen Patnaik, Panigrahi was expelled from the BJD in November 2020 for alleged “anti-people” activities. Since his expulsion, he has been vocal against the BJD and its top leadership at regular intervals.

Recently, Panigrahi had stated that there would be a huge change across Odisha. “Green wave will be converted to orange wave in the state in the near future,” he had said, indicating his growing proximity with the saffron party.

After joining the BJP, Panigrahi said, “There has been considerable development in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also time for change in Odisha with the BJP’s development agenda.”

“Time has come to rise above regionalism to nationalism. The PM's vision of a strong economy, peace initiatives and development works have infused faith among people. A time has come to throw out the corrupt BJD government in the state which has been thwarting good governance by promoting corruption, nepotism and choking the democracy in the state,” Panigrahi said.

The lawmaker said CM Naveen Patnaik had started his career with the support of Atal Bihari Vajpayee but he ditched the BJP later.

“I urge the people of Odisha to give a chance to BJP to serve as PM Modi has been working hard towards the development of the state. The PM has sanctioned a lot of funds for all round development of the state. The BJD is trying to hijack central schemes and funds. People have started to know these tactics of BJD,” Panigrahi added.

BJD leader Ramesh Chandra Patnaik dimissed the possibility of any impact of Panigrahi joining the BJP on the Ganjam district politics.

"After Panigrahi was expelled from the BJD on anti-people and corruption charges, all workers left association with him. there shall be absolutely no impact whatsoever on the BJD," said Patnaik.