Excessive Vibrations on Gammon Bridge

Kakinada: The Gammon Bridge between Kovvuru and Diwancheruvu across River Godavari has suffered damage. The stretch between the 56th and 57th spans has sunk by half inch, raising fears about the bridge’s safety.

The authorities would regulate the traffic on the bridge till the defect is rectified.

On Monday evening, roads and buildings principal secretary Pradhyumna along with the East Godavari collector Madhavi Latha, SP Jagadish, R&B chief engineer and state highways development corporation MD Srinivas Reddy and sub-collector Ashuthosh Srivatsav visited the spot.

Pradyumna said the officials identified the damage of the bearings between the 56th and 57th span and noticed excessive vibrations. Immediate steps would be taken to ensure safety.

Pradyumna said that if the bearing is readily available, the problem would be rectified within four or five days. Otherwise, the bearing would be made as per the specifications of the bridge.

Collector Madhavi said one-way traffic is being allowed and the vehicles would not be allowed in both ways till the damage is rectified.