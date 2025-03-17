Ex-Union minister Debendra Pradhan dies at 84

Debendra Pradhan, a stalwart in Odisha’s political landscape and a key architect of the state’s modern development, passed away in New Delhi on Monday at the age of 83.Dr. Pradhan breathed his last at the residence of his son, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He had been battling age-related health complications, according to family sources.Leaders from across the political spectrum paid tribute to the veteran politician. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Jual Oram, and Giriraj Singh expressed their condolences. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal, and several leaders from different parties also mourned his passing.Born on July 16, 1941, in the undivided Dhenkanal district, Dr. Pradhan was among the pioneers who laid the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha. His tenure as the state BJP president was instrumental in shaping the party’s presence in the region.A two-time Member of Parliament from Deogarh, Dr. Pradhan served as the Union Minister for Surface Transport and Agriculture in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. A dedicated member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he played a crucial role in Odisha’s political and infrastructural transformation.Before entering politics, Dr. Pradhan pursued a medical career, earning his MBBS from SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. His contributions to Odisha’s infrastructure development were significant, particularly in upgrading state roads to national highways, enhancing connectivity, and fostering economic growth.He is survived by his wife, Basanta Manjari Pradhan, and his two sons, Soumendra Pradhan and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with his grandchildren. His son Dharmendra Pradhan currently serves as the Union Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship and represents Sambalpur in the Lok Sabha.“Dr. Pradhan’s passing marks the end of an era in Odisha’s political history. His dedication to public service and leadership will continue to inspire generations,” said senior journalist Sriram Dash.According to family sources, Dr. Pradhan’s mortal remains will be brought to Odisha this afternoon. His last rites will be performed at Swargadwar in Puri on Tuesday.