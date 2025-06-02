Ex-Odisha Minister Seeks CM’s Intervention to Curb Chromite Theft in Sukinda

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former Odisha minister Pritiranjan Ghadai has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to intervene and curb rampant chromite theft in the Sukinda Chromite Valley of Jajpur district.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister on May 30, Ghadai expressed serious concern over frequent incidents of chromite theft from Chromite Block-1 in the mineral-rich valley. He alleged that for over a month, a group of more than 20 individuals has been illicitly mining chromite during night hours, despite the area’s proximity to the Ransol forest section office under the Sukinda forest range.

Ghadai noted that although a joint forest squad conducted a raid on May 27, the illegal activities have shown no signs of abating. He also highlighted the presence of illegal “rat-hole mining” operations at multiple locations within the Mahagiri forest, particularly near Kakudia village under Kankadpal gram panchayat — an operation reportedly ongoing since August 2024.

The former minister voiced concern over the apparent inefficacy of the district’s mining enforcement squad, which includes officials from the mining, police, forest, and revenue departments. “Neither the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) nor the district administration seems to be taking effective steps to safeguard these valuable government-owned mineral resources,” Ghadai stated in his letter.

Calling the situation alarming, Ghadai urged Chief Minister Majhi to take immediate and decisive action to dismantle the illegal mining network and prevent further theft of chromite — a key mineral asset of the state.

The Sukinda Chromite Valley holds one of the world’s largest deposits of chromite, making the security and regulation of its resources a matter of strategic importance for Odisha.