Ex Municipal Chairman Sitharama Murthy Passes Away

Kakinada: Former Kakinada municipal chairman Jyothula Sitharama Murthy (90) passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday evening while undergoing treatment for injuries he had sustained after he fell down at his house 10 days ago.





He is survived by wife Gruhalakshmi and four sons and a daughter.



Sitharama Murthy served as municipal chairman for 10 years from 1982 to 1992. His term saw an integrated drinking water scheme being implemented in Kakinada city.

According to family members, the funeral for Sitharama Murthy will be held on Monday at Kakinada.



Many of the personalities in Kakinada have expressed their condolences over the death of Sitharama Murthy. They include Kakinada Poura Samkshema Sangham founder Dusarlapudi Ramana Raju, Bharatiya Janata Party Kakinada city convener Gatti Satyanarayana, party’s district president Ch. Ramkumar, and party leaders Y. Ramkumar and D. Subrahmanyam.





