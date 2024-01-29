Ex-MLA's son's escape to Dubai, Bodhan inspector, aide taken into custody

Hyderabad: The city police on Sunday took into custody Bodhan inspector Prem Kumar and Abdul Wassay, aide of former Bodhan legislator Shakeel Ahmed, for facilitating the politician’s son Mohammed Amer Raheel’s escape to Dubai from the Panjagutta police station after he drove his car into the security barricades near Praja Bhavan.

The two are being questioned, reliable police sources said.

Meanwhile, police issued look-out notices for Shakeel Ahmed, Raheel and Shakeel’s aides Zakria, Shahed and Arbaz.

The investigation officers achieved a major breakthrough in the case after they collected call detail records (CDR) of the service providers of Panjagutta inspector B. Durga Rao, who has since been suspended by city police commissioner, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy.

Durga Rao’s CDR flashed Bodhan inspector Prem Kumar’s number on the day Raheel was sent to Dubai. There were multiple calls between Prem Kumar and Durga Rao, who was on night duty on December 23/24, police sources said.

Prem Kumar, who is reportedly a follower of Shakeel Ahmed, along with Durga Rao, helped in harbouring Amer, Zakria, Shahed and Arbaz before sending the former MLA’s son to Dubai by compromising all procedures, sources said.

The special team, led by west zone DCP M. Vijay Kumar, collected the CDR of Raheel, Zakria, Shahed and Arbaz and their location details on January 24,the day the incident occurred.

Raheel fled to Dubai along with Zakria, Arbazand Shahed in the early hours of the next day.