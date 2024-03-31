Ex-minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy quits active politics

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and senior Telugu Desam leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy on Saturday announced that he was quitting active politics. He announced this at a meeting he held with the party workers and his followers near his home in Paravada in Anakapalli district on Saturday.

Satyanarayana Murthy was upset after Pendurthi was allotted to Panchakarla Ramesh Babu of Jana Sena.

He told the meeting that he would continue to work as an ordinary party worker and not join any other political party. He also scoffed at the rumours that he got a call from Chandrababu Naidu. His quitting active politics is a big blow to TD in north Andhra, local leaders said.

Meanwhile, other leaders who were not given tickets continued to protest in north Andhra for the second day on Saturday and held meetings with their party cadre to discuss their future course of action.

In Bheemili, party leader and constituency incharge Korada Rajababu raised a banner of protest and blamed the TD leadership for selling the tickets to the rich people ignoring the local and winning candidates.

Rajababu objected to giving ticket to former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao who he said was involved in land scams and bank loan frauds.

“He is a non-local and came from Ongole. How can the party leadership give him a ticket?, Rajababu said while addressing a meeting of his followers in Bheemili on Saturday.

In Vizianagaram, TD district president and incharge for Chepurupalli Kimidi Nagarjuna held a meeting with his followers for the second day on Saturday. He became emotional and said the alliance should have given him a ticket instead of his paternal uncle Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao.

Trouble continued in ASR district after Araku assembly was allotted to BJP candidate Pangi Raja Rao. The earlier listed candidate Donnu Dora vowed to file his nomination as an independent candidate. Followers of former MLA Giddi Eswari ransacked the party office in Paderu after TD named Killu Venkata Ramesh Naidu. Eswari has decided to fight as an independent candidate.

Surprisingly protests erupted in Etcherla in Srikakulam where the BC leaders of BJP objected to the nomination of BJP candidate N Eswara Rao. They said the constituency comprises 90 percent BCs and giving a ticket to Eswara Rao, an upper caste candidate was unjustified. They appealed to the BJP leadership to change the candidate.