Ex-CM Shivraj sounds confident of BJP to win 370 LS seats in upcoming polls

Vijayawada: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sounded confident of BJP winning 370 Lok Sabha seats on its own and the NDA crossing the 400 mark in the coming polls.

Addressing the Lok Sabha election management committee meeting and BJP booth workers in Nellore on Saturday, he said the BJP would fare well in both assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh.

He called upon the party workers to reach out to the beneficiaries of several central welfare schemes, the women and the young people to inform them about the developmental works and welfare schemes being initiated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said Modi reduced the price of domestic gas by Rs 100 per refill as a gift to women to mark Women’s Day, but the AP CM imposed a tax on garbage.