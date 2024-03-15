Ex- CM Booked Under POCSO in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been booked under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 at Sadashivanagar police station in Bengaluru city on Thursday evening after a woman alleged that the BJP leader allegedly indulged in sexual assault on her minor daughter.

It is alleged that the incident took place on February 2 this year in Bengaluru. The case against Yediyurappa has been handed over to the sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

According to the victim’s mother, she took her daughter to meet Yediyurappa seeking help in a case and it was when he took her daughter to a room but the victim managed to give him the slip. The victim told her mother about the alleged sexual assault on her.

To the POCSO case against him, Yediyurappa stated he tried to help the woman and had not expected that it would take such a turn. “I will faceit,” stated the ex-CM.

Minister for Home Dr G Parameshwar said investigations are underway in the case and the complainant has given a typed complaint to the police. He said he has come to know that the complainant is of an unstable mind.