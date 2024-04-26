Everyone Wants to Get Rid of Modi: Seethakka

Warangal: Entire nation wants to get rid of Narendra Modi and people are aspiring to have Indiramma Rajyam in the country, said panchayat raj minister Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka at a Mulugu constituency-level meeting held in support of the party’s Mahabubabad candidate Porika Balram Naik in Mulug district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka alleged that before going to elections, Modi promised that he would bring black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh into the Jan-Dan bank accounts of the people; instead he has collected Rs 54 lakh crore from the poor people by imposing GST on every product. The BJP government, which boasted that it was a Hindu party, even imposed GST on incense sticks, she said.

The Congress party has implemented welfare schemes irrespective of castes and religions. Within 100 days of forming the government, the Congress party fulfilled six guarantees, while the BRS and BJP looted the state and country, she alleged.

Later, around 200 BRS activists from Mulug, Venkatapur, Kannaigudem, Eturnagaram and Mangapet mandals joined the Congress in the presence of Seethakka.