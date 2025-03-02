European Firm Eyes Rayalaseema Bananas for Export

Anantapur: A Europe-based company has shown interest to procure bananas from local markets and export them to other countries including in Middle-East.



The company expressed satisfaction over the procedure being adopted for production and harvesting of bananas from Rayalaseema region in view of the rich quality of the fruit.

Faitrasa Company founder cum executive chairman Patrick along with his team visited banana orchards and processing units in the district on Sunday. Patrick also visited the Elite Biotic Tissue culture at Raminepalli village in Rapthadu mandal and interacted with lab MD Raghavendra to know more about the banana tissues suitable for Middle-East countries. The same lab supplies tissue culture to farmers and exports bananas to Middle-East countries for past few months resulting in good profits for farmers.



In view of suitable soil and quality of production, foreign export firms are showing interest to purchase bananas directly from farmers. Patrick visited Kadavallu village in Putlur mandal and interacted with SK Banana Company.





Horticulture deputy director Narasimha Rao briefed the team on the process of packing of bananas with 13 kg and 7 kg boxes. The DD said that the officials visited orchards where fruits were properly cleaned and protected from heavy sunlight as farmers used covers to protect the fruits prior to harvesting.





The official said exports will be expanded to Switzerland, England and Russia from Anantapur.The company chairman expressed satisfaction over procurement of bananas from cold storage units in Chukkalur in Tadipathri mandal. Tadipathri municipal chairman J.C. Prabhakar Reddy urged the chairman to procure banana and other fruits from Anantapur district.