Ethiopian Volcano Ash Cloud Heading Towards North India

New Delhi: An ash cloud from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano is expected to enter parts of western India this evening and move across several northern states, according to IndiaMetSky Weather.

IndiaMetSky said the cloud will first enter Gujarat and then travel toward Rajasthan, northwest Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab by around 10 pm. It is also expected to affect the Himalayan region later tonight.

The ash plume, propelled into the atmosphere during the volcano’s eruption, is moving at 100–120 km/h. It is travelling between 15,000–25,000 feet and up to 45,000 feet, carrying volcanic ash, sulphur dioxide, and small particles of glass and rock.

Meteorologists warned that the cloud could make the sky appear darker and hazier than usual. Air traffic disruptions, including delays and longer travel times, are also possible.

According to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC), the eruption began around 8:30 am UTC on Sunday and marks the first recorded activity from the nearly 10,000-year-dormant volcano in Ethiopia’s Erta Ale Range.

The ash cloud initially swept across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before shifting eastwards, Al Arabiya reported. Volcanic ash activity has since been observed over parts of the Arabian Peninsula, prompting airlines to issue cautionary notices for flights through the region.