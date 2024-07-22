Top
Etala Rajendar extends support to the demands of Blacksmiths and Carpenters

21 July 2024 7:12 PM GMT
BJP MP Etala Rajendar. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: BJP MP Etala Rajendar said that former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had not addressed the genuine demands of blacksmiths and carpenters. Telangana ideologue Prof. Jayashankar and Srikanta Chari, who sacrificed his life for the cause of separate Telangana, hailed from these communities, he said.

Speaking at a protest organised at Dharna Chowk, Rajendar said Rao faced the wrath of these communities and was defeated. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy must address the problems of these communities if he did not want to suffer a similar fate.

Rajendar said he would open a special office to help the communities get benefit from the Vishwakarma Yojana.


