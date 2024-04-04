Etala Moves Telangana HC for a Passport

Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court refused ex-parte interim orders for issuance of a passport to BJP leader Etala Rajendar. The BJP candidate from the Malkajgiri Constituency questioned the action of passport authorities in not renewing the passport of the petitioner on the ground that there were multiple cases pending against him. The judge pointed out prima facie that none of the cases were serious in nature warranting refusal of a passport. He however reasoned that since the petitioner is contesting the ongoing elections scheduled in May there was no urgency to make an ex-parte interim order, he granted time of two weeks to the Central government to respond.

Protect Golnaka graveyard: HC

Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed the wakf authorities to remove encroachments near the Golnaka dargah. The judge made the interim order while dealing with a writ plea filed by Mohammed Asad. It is alleged by the petitioner that officials failed to protect the graveyard and masjid’s open land from encroachers. The petitioner alleged that encroachers are proceeding with illegal constructions at Golnaka, Amberpet. The judge after perusing the records directed the wakf authorities to remove encroachments near the Golnaka dargah.

Notice on poll symbol for Paul’s Praja Shanti

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court entertained a writ plea of Praja Shanti Party questioning the action of the Election Commission of India in refusing the grant of common symbol to it. The party is represented through its leader and evangelist K.A. Paul. The party challenged the action of the commission which refused to allot either helicopter or ring as the party symbol. Counsel for the petitioner informed the court that the application was filed on January 19 but the same has been rejected by the ECI. On the other hand, it is the contention of the respondents that the said application has been rejected as per the provisions of the Election Symbols Reservation and Allotment Order 1968. The court in view of the same, directed the ECI to respond to the court with a list of reasons as to why the application has been rejected according to the provisions and posted the matter on April 10

HC directs defence authorities to consider land compensation in Dindigul

Justice K. Sarath of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the defence estates officer to consider the payment of amounts to landowners in Dundigal, whose properties were acquired way back in 1960 for a project of DRDO. A batch of writ pleas pertaining to demolition of houses and eviction from homes situated at Dacharam Village, Srirangavaram Village, Medak District was filed. The petitioners contended that the said demolition is illegal, rendering the petitioners and their family members shelter-less without initiating any land acquisition proceedings. The petitioners further contended that they are entitled to seek compensation including exemplary damages and forthwith convene a Joint Meeting to initiate and conclude the land acquisition proceedings which is effective from the date of dispossession in the year 2008 as DRDO is in unauthorised occupation of excess land of 109 acres than that is handed over by the Air Force Academy which includes un-acquired land. The matter went through discussions. At the behest of the court, then Advocate General B.S. Prasad, and Deputy Solicitor General Praveen Kumar negotiated with the parties and came to a suggested solution of paying a compensation of rupees one crore per acre. While large stretches of land covered by the said acquisition was paid for, the present petitioners would refer to certain pockets acquired but compensation not paid. The judge directed the defence accounts department to pass appropriate orders on the matter.

HC directs civic authorities to construct wall for Gudimalkapur park

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court directed the GHMC to construct the compound wall and a park at Priya Colony Gudimalkapur. The judge is dealing with a writ plea filed by Priya Colony Residents Welfare Association, challenging the inaction of GHMC in taking any action against the illegal encroachers. The petitioner would contend that some miscreants claiming to be the supporters of local MLA had demolished the compound wall of the park for the purpose of setting up of RO water plant. On noticing the aforesaid activity of an unknown person demolishing the compound wall of the park, the petitioner approached the respondent authorities and submitted a representation. The petitioner association also lodged a complaint before the deputy commissioner of police. The Petitioner complained that the said complaint has not been taken cognisance of. It was contended by the GHMC that though the local MLA had submitted a representation for setting up of RO plant to provide water to the local public, the authorities had not granted any permission as of yet. Earlier the court observed that no construction activity even if it is setting up of RO plant for providing water to the local public can be permitted to come up in an area which is earmarked as park and directed respondent authorities to ensure that no construction or setting up of RO plant comes up in the park land. Today, it was informed to the court that an FIR is lodged against the unofficial respondents. The judge directed the GHMC to construct the compound wall of the park within two weeks and also directed police to file the chargesheet.