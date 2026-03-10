Ensure Continuity of LPG Supply to Restaurant, Hospitality Sector: Tejasvi Surya

Hyderabad: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urged the Minister of Petroluem and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, to ensure continuity of LPG supply to the restaurant and hospitality sector

In a letter to the Union Minister, he said he received a representation from the Bangalore Hotels Association regarding concerns related to the continuity of commercial LPG supply to restaurants, hotels and other establishments in the hospitality sector.

The restaurant and food service industry relies significantly on commercial LPG for daily kitchen operations. Unlike several other sectors, most commercial kitchens currently do not have immediate alternatives such as PNG connectivity or electric cooking systems at scale. Any disruption in LPG supply could directly impact restaurant operations, employment in the sector and services provided to consumers.

While the industry supports the government's efforts to ensure adequate LPG supply for domestic households, the Association has requested assurance that commercial establishments continue to receive uninterrupted LPG supply through the existing distribution system.

“In view of the above, I request you to look into the matter and do the needful, as per applicable norms,” he added.