Ensure adequate drinking water supply for public, livestock, authorities told

Mangaluru: In anticipation of the upcoming summer season, Dakshina Kannada district Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has directed authorities to implement precautionary measures ensuring an adequate drinking water supply for the public and livestock.

The directive came following a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority on drought management, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan at his office.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for identifying areas and villages facing potential drinking water shortages. He instructed the officials to explore alternative water sources, including tapping into private borewells if necessary. The DC also made it clear that officials would be held accountable for any lapses in addressing water scarcity issues.

In anticipation of potential drinking water shortages, tenders have been issued, and arrangements have been put in place to supply water through tankers where needed.

A total of 39 villages in rural areas and 112 wards in urban areas are expected to encounter drinking water challenges in the upcoming months.

The DC said that in the event of water issues in urban local bodies, a dedicated helpline should be established, and staff will be appointed to address concerns.

Quality control measures were also stressed, with the DC emphasizing the need to test the purity and quality of water supplied for drinking purposes.

He also directed the officials to identify new borewell points and drill as needed.

Officials were urged to proactively manage drought conditions by visiting affected fields and implementing effective strategies to mitigate the impact of water shortages.