Enhancing Rheumatology: CRC2024 Sets New Standards

Hyderabad: Advancing treatment methodologies and improving patient outcomes for rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases were the focal points of discussion at the Clinical Rheumatology Conference 2024 held at the KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad. The event saw the participation of over 400 rheumatologists.

Dr Sarath Chandra Mouli Veeravalli, organising secretary, and Dr Molly Thabah, scientific chair, spearheaded the event's agenda, which emphasised case-based discussions on topics including rheumatoid arthritis and rare rheumatic conditions. "Our focus on interactive patient case scenarios facilitates a deeper understanding and a collaborative approach to complex conditions," explained Dr Veeravalli.

The conference, inaugurated by Dr B. Bhaskar Rao, CMD of KIMS Hospitals, and Dr Minu Bajpai, executive director of National Board of Examinations, attracted significant attention for its innovative format and the quality of discussions.

Dr Bajpai noted, "CRC2024 is instrumental in setting new standards for clinical excellence in rheumatology through its comprehensive and patient-centric discussions."

Participants were particularly engaged in the image competition and the rheumatology quiz for trainees, which highlighted the event's interactive and practical approach to education. The submission of 260 case abstracts demonstrated the depth of research and expertise present within the rheumatology community in India.

As the conference concluded, the commitment to enhancing rheumatological care was evident. "The success of CRC2024 proves the vibrant potential and dedication within India's rheumatology sphere. We are already looking forward to the next conference to continue this tradition of excellence," Dr Veeravalli said.

This year’s CRC not only served as a platform for learning and networking but also established a benchmark for future medical conferences in rheumatology, aiming to further enhance patient care through innovation and collective expert insight.