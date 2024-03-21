The security presence around Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines was significantly increased Thursday evening by the Delhi Police, as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team arrived in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy. "The deployment has been made in anticipation of a gathering of AAP workers near his residence," a police officer stated.Barricades were erected on the lane leading to his official residence in Civil Lines, with additional police personnel deployed there, according to officials. Officers of the rank of assistant commissioner of police were also stationed near the chief minister's residence.ED officials indicated that the agency team visited Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons, following the Delhi High Court's decision earlier in the day not to grant him protection from coercive action in the money laundering case related to the excise policy. Additionally, the team informed the chief minister's residence staff that they possessed a search warrant.The case revolves around alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently revoked.