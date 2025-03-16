Eminent Odia Poet Ramakanta Rath Passes Away at 91

Ramakanta Rath, one of the most celebrated and influential figures in modern Odia literature, passed away at the age of 91 on Sunday. The Padma Bhushan awardee breathed his last at his residence in Kharvel Nagar, Bhubaneswar, leaving behind a rich literary legacy that has profoundly shaped Odia poetry and modern Indian literature.Born in Cuttack on December 13, 1933, Rath’s life was a harmonious blend of administrative excellence and creative brilliance. After completing his Master’s degree in English Literature from Ravenshaw College (now Ravenshaw University), he joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1957. Despite the demands of his high-profile career—including serving as Odisha’s Chief Secretary and holding key positions in the Central Government—Rath remained deeply committed to poetry. His works, known for their philosophical depth and modernist sensibilities, explored human emotions, existential dilemmas, and Odisha’s cultural ethos.Rath’s literary contributions include landmark works such as Kete Dinara, Aneka Kothari, Sandigdha Mrigaya, Saptama Ritu, and Sachitra Andhara. His magnum opus, Sriradha, is considered one of the finest long poems in Indian literature, delving into the spiritual and emotional complexities of Radha’s devotion to Krishna.Honored with numerous prestigious awards, Rath received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1977 for Sriradha, the Bishuva Samman in 1990, the Saraswati Samman in 1992, and the Padma Bhushan—India’s third-highest civilian honor—in 2006 for his outstanding literary contributions. He also played a key role in the institutional development of Indian literature, serving as Vice President of the Sahitya Akademi (1993-1998) and later as its President (1998-2003), advocating for regional languages and Indian literature on national and international platforms.Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and several other dignitaries have expressed their condolences.“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Padma Bhushan Ramakanta Rath. His death has created a void in the realm of Odia literature,” the Chief Minister wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.The Odisha government has announced that Rath’s last rites will be conducted with full state honors. His funeral will take place in Bhubaneswar on Monday, where eminent personalities from the literary, administrative, and political spheres are expected to pay their final respects. Rath is survived by his family, admirers, and an enduring body of work that will continue to inspire generations.