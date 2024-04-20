Emergency Pumping Resumes at Nagarjunasagar

Hyderabad: The Water Board has started emergency pumping from Nagarjunasagar from Saturday evening, after a period of seven years. Against the full reservoir level (FRL) of Nagarjunasagar of 590 feet, water currently stands at 508 feet, an official said.

HMWS&SB managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy inaugurated the pumping from 10 emergency pumps. If required, the Water Board is preparing plans to initiate a second stage of pumping.

Water is being lifted through Puttagandi approach canal and collected through Akkampally balancing reservoir and treated.



The Water Board will also start drawing water from the Yellampalli reservoir on the Godavari from May 15, and works related to installation of emergency pumping motors are underway. The board said an additional 175 million litres per day of water is being supplied to the as the groundwater table has depleted.

“There is sufficient water available in Nagarjunasagar, Yellampalli, Singur/Manjira, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar,” Sudarshan Reddy said.