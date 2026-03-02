 Top
Emergency Contact Details of Indian Embassies and Consulates

2 March 2026 1:04 AM IST

Indian Embassy in Kuwait - +965 65501946

Indian Embassy in Doha. (Image: X)

Indian Embassy in Bahrain

+973 3840 0433

+973 3941 8071

Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi & Consulate General in Dubai

Toll free: 800-46342

WhatsApp: +971543090571

Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in & ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in

Consulate General of India in Jeddah

WhatsApp No- + 966 536209704

Landline No- 00 966 126648660 / 00 966 12 2614093

Mobile No- +966 556122301

Toll Free No- 800 244 0003

Email- conscw.jeddah@mea.gov.in, vclab.jeddah@mea.gov.in

Indian Embassy in Riyadh

00-966-11-4884697

WhatsApp only - 00-966-542126748

Toll Free- 800 247 1234

Email- cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in

Indian Embassy in Doha

+974-55647502

Email- cons.doha@mea.gov.in

Indian Embassy in Muscat

Toll Free: 8007 1234

WhatsApp: +968 9828 2270

Email- cw.muscat@mea.gov.in & cons.muscat@mea.gov.in

Indian Embassy in Kuwait

+965 65501946

Email- community.kuwait@mea.gov.in

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
