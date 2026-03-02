Emergency Contact Details of Indian Embassies and Consulates
Indian Embassy in Kuwait - +965 65501946
Indian Embassy in Bahrain
+973 3840 0433
+973 3941 8071
-
Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi & Consulate General in Dubai
Toll free: 800-46342
WhatsApp: +971543090571
Email: pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in & ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in
-
Consulate General of India in Jeddah
WhatsApp No- + 966 536209704
Landline No- 00 966 126648660 / 00 966 12 2614093
Mobile No- +966 556122301
Toll Free No- 800 244 0003
Email- conscw.jeddah@mea.gov.in, vclab.jeddah@mea.gov.in
-
Indian Embassy in Riyadh
00-966-11-4884697
WhatsApp only - 00-966-542126748
Toll Free- 800 247 1234
Email- cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in
-
Indian Embassy in Doha
+974-55647502
Email- cons.doha@mea.gov.in
-
Indian Embassy in Muscat
Toll Free: 8007 1234
WhatsApp: +968 9828 2270
Email- cw.muscat@mea.gov.in & cons.muscat@mea.gov.in
-
