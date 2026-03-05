Embassy Asks Indian Nationals in Qatar to Follow Safety Guidance

Hyderabad: In view of the prevailing situation and in line with the public notice issued by the Ministry of Interior, State of Qatar, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to strictly follow the safety guidance issued by the competent Qatari authorities, according to Embassy of India in Doha

In an advisory, the embassy asked the people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement. Step out only in cases of absolute necessity. Stay away from windows, balconies and exposed areas. Rely only on official sources for updates.

“In view of the current situation we have added another 24x7 helpline from today. Our helpline numbers are:+974 55647502: +974 55362508. The queries can also be raised with the Embassy on email address: cons.doha@mea.gov.in,” the embassy said.

Flight operations from Hamad International Airport remain temporarily suspended due to closure of Qatari airspace. Flights of Qatar Airways and others also remain suspended. Qatar Airways announced on March 4 that they will provide the next update at 9 am (Doha Time) on March 6, 2026.

Passengers are advised to remain in close contact with their respective airlines for rescheduling of their travel. The embassy remains in close coordination with Qatari authorities and community leaders to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in Qatar.