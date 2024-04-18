Electronics Hiring Surges 154 pc in March

Chennai: With the surge in electronics exports in recent months, hiring in the industry has jumped 154 per cent in March. Tamil Nadu is leading the country in terms of hiring.

Hiring in the electronics industry grew 154 per cent in March 2024 when compared to March 2023. This was commensurate with the increased manufacturing activity and exports in the electronics sector. Electronics goods exports registered more than 23 per cent growth in FY24 and were one of the key drivers of merchandise exports.

According to Quess Corp, within the electronics industry telecom domain tops hiring demand, accounting for 64 per cent of hiring, closely followed by lighting and automotive sectors. Further, Tamil Nadu leads the states with a significant 33 per cent share of electronics hiring demand, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. Tamil Nadu, which saw Apple contractors Foxconn and Pegatron and suppliers like Salcomp expanding operations, leads the country in exports.

In terms of job roles, electronic engineers, instrumental engineers, and electronic design engineers are in high demand. The average salaries for these roles range from Rs.18,000 per month to Rs.32,000.

The electronics industry also witnessed a significant deployment of women in various roles, particularly in electronics manufacturing. The rise in employment has been particularly noticeable in mobile manufacturing, with subsequent growth observed in the retail and services sectors. Women constitute 78 per cent of the industry’s workforce and are increasingly employed as operators, quality assurance professionals, and in testing roles, with some companies achieving up to 80 per cent female representation.

“Industry experts forecast the creation of one million jobs by 2025–2026, and the market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2025. In the years to come, the electronics sector is poised to emerge as one of the drivers of India’s economic growth and employment generation,” said Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp.