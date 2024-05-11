Election Vigilance: Guntur Commissioner Urges Diligence

Vijayawada: Guntur Municipal Corporation commissioner and East Assembly constituency RO Keerthi Chekuri said that those involved in the election duties for the general elections on the 13th of this month must remain extremely vigilant and perform their duties without any negligence. She stated that sector officers play a crucial role in ensuring smooth conduct of the elections and that they should constantly coordinate with the polling stations within their jurisdiction, as well as with the designated POs and other polling staff.

Keerthi mentioned that voter slips have been distributed through BLOs and that if any area has not received them, action should be taken to ensure their immediate distribution after reviewing with the BLOs. Sector officers were directed to inspect the polling stations within their jurisdiction and ensure basic facilities are in place according to Election Commission guidelines.



Any issues found should be immediately reported to the respective AE. There would be webcasting at 187 polling stations in the East Constituency, and the respective AEs were instructed to take responsibility for setting up the required CCTV cameras.



To monitor election duties and handle complaints and suggestions from field officers, a reporting team has been established at the GMC main office. They are making arrangements to start providing the necessary materials for polling from Sunday morning, and sector officers were instructed to coordinate with POs and APOs at the material distribution centre.



In case of any issues during polling, a quick reaction team would be on standby at the GMC main office for immediate resolution.



