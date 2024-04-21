Election Commission issues two notices to TD

Vijayawada: Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued notices to Telugu Desam Party and its general secretary Varla Ramaiah regarding the morphing of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's photos after he had been attacked with a stone and use of abusive language and derogatory remarks by Ramaiah against the CM.

On April 14, YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu complained to the Election Commission about falsehoods, lies and malicious propaganda on TD’s official social media, Twitter and TD's official website, providing proof and evidence.



Chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has issued notices to Telugu Desam, asking it to reply within 48 hours for violation of election rules.



In the second notice, ECI ordered Guntur district collector to issue notices to Varla Ramaiah and take appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Ramaiah had held a press conference at the TD state office in Guntur on April 8 and made inappropriate comments against CM Jagan. YSRC complained to the Election Commission that this is against the election rules.



