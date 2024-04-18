Election Commission: 2K Complaints, 4K FIRs, Rs 136 Cr Seized

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had received over 2,000 complaints against Lok Sabha election candidates and about 4,000 FIRs had been filed for violation of the model code of conduct. He said `136 crore in cash, liquor, drugs and freebies had been seized so far.

“We have identified that there has been excess expenditure in the purview of 51 Assembly segments,” he said at a media conference on the first day of nominations on Thursday — the process goes on till April 25 with a holiday on Sunday.



He said a sufficient number of EVMs and VVPATs were in place. The ECI has appointed nodal officers for the 19 enforcement agencies. He said 204 interstate squads,444 flying squads and 60 companies of central forces had been deployed.



