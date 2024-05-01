Election authorities’ advisory on bulk SMS, voice messages

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district election officer D.K. Balaji held a meeting with network service providers of the region at the collectorate on Tuesday.

He advised service providers to refrain from sending bulk SMS and voice messages to the people 72 hours before the polling.

Balaji clarified that sending bulk SMS and voice messages to people from 5 p.m. on May 10 to 72 hours before polling will be considered a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Further, he said, pre-certification from the Election Commission is mandatory for sending bulk SMS and voice messages before May 10. DRO K. Chandrashekar Rao, communication nodal officer S.S. Krishna, MCC nodal officer Haji Beg, BSNL AGM E. Srinivasa Rao and representatives of private service providers participated in the meeting.