The minister, in his affidavit, showed a wealth of Rs 6 crore in movable assets and properties of Rs 9.68 crore. His wife Gajapalkhi’s total assets were Rs 8 crore.

Addressing his supporters, the minister said the welfare schemes launched by the YSRC government have benefited the poor and the middle class. “These sections remained happy all these five years and they would grow further and the state would be developed in all spheres if the same government was re-elected. We would continue the welfare schemes,” he said.

Asserting that north Andhra Pradesh benefited more from this government, the minister said he had requested Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to establish the administrative capital in Visakhapatnam. “Jagan Mohan Reddy would do so if the YSRC retained power,” he said.

He said, “If Visakhapatnam is made the capital, investment from all directions would come to north coastal Andhra Pradesh. This would improve the living standards of the people of this region, which remained neglected for decades.”

Stating that initiative has already been taken to develop Srikakulam district, the minister said the sea port at Mulapeta under Tekkali mandal was getting ready. “After its commissioning, Srikakulam district would be connected to the outside world for the first time in 75 years.”

In addition, a fishing harbour was coming up at Budagatlapalem and the government had commissioned a super specialty and research hospital at Palasa for chronic kidney patients. A drinking water project was commissioned for kidney patients at Uddanam at a cost of Rs 700 crore, he said.

“Infrastructure was also developed in respect of schools and hospitals in the district.”

“But Chandrababu Naidu is trying to convince people that no development has taken place in Srikakulam. First, he has to explain to the people what he did for this state or any district during his rule from 2014 to 2019.’’

Prasada Rao said, “This is going to be a one- sided war. Enough indications were given by the people all these days, and we will return to power.’’

He appealed to the people to support Perada Tilak, who is contesting for the Srikakulam Lok Sabha seat.

