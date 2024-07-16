Telangana: Elderly Woman Dies After Filing Complaint Against Abusive Son

Adilabad: An elderly couple on Tuesday lodged a complaint with district collector Rajarshi Shah alleging torture by their son who was not allowing them to stay in their home and giving them food.

Vittabai, 85, the mother, was unable to walk and her husband Devarao and daughter Vimala took her in a wheelchair to the collector to lodge the complaint against her son. While returning from the collector’s office on Monday afternoon, Vittabai fell unconscious and died after reaching their daughter’s house in Arli (B) village, where the couple stayed in Adilabad Rural mandal.

Vittabai’s funeral was performed by her daughter and son-in-law.

Collector Rajarshi Shah had instructed the revenue divisional officer to look at the issue and do justice to the elderly couple. The couple has their own house in Krantinagar colony in the Adilabad town.

Vittabai who was suffering from age-related problems, was staying at her daughter’s house. The couple was pushed out when they tried to enter the house where their younger son stayed with his family.

The couple had two sons and a daughter. The elder son passed away long back.