ED Secures ₹6,189 Cr Property Restitution for Fraud Victims

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, officials from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Hyderabad, who are probing a number of cases pertaining to financial irregularities, have focused on the victim's centricity in securing justice as per law. They have obtained court’s approvals for restitution of attached properties in four cases worth Rs 6,189 crore and restore them to all those who were duped by the companies.

The ED will proceed with similar restitutions in the near future, sources told Deccan Chronicle.

ED officials said that they had secured court approvals for auctioning of properties that they had attached. Sources said that this initiative would help victims who were duped by the accused companies, which had collected deposits from them.

As regards Agri Gold, ED officials attached properties worth Rs 3,339 crore, whose current market value is Rs 6,000 crore. All these properties will be restored to the firm’s customers.

In the case of Musaddilal Jewellers Pvt. Ltd, the ED has probed irregularities by way of huge cash deposits during demonetisation and indulging in a gold purchase scam by creating fake purchase and sales orders.

In an immediate follow-up action, the State Bank of India (SBI) filed restitution applications under Section 8(8) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the special PMLA court of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge, Nampally, for release of moveable properties that were seized by ED.

The Hyderabad zonal office of ED urged the court to release the seized amount to the rightful claimants like SBI. The court ordered release of moveable properties in the form of jewellery worth Rs 79.2 crore that was seized from the premises of Musaddilal Jewellers.

In an interesting case, ED officials had last December filed restitution application under Section 8(8) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 before the court for release of movable and immovable properties attached by the agency to the CID, Andhra Pradesh so that such attached properties could be restored to the victims of the Agri Gold Ponzi schemes under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Protection of Depositors of Financial Establishments (APPDFE) Act, 1999.

Sources said that Agri Gold group had collected deposits from around 19 lakh customers and 32 lakh account holders in the name of real estate investment. Thousands of commission agents were engaged by the group to lure people. They managed to collect around Rs 6,380 crore from over 32 lakh investors.