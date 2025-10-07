ED Searches in Delhi-NCR Fake Call Centre Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR as part of a money laundering probe against a "fake" call centre that is alleged to have duped numerous foreigners to the tune of millions of US dollars, officials said.

At least 15 premises in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram apart from those in Mumbai were raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED probe stems from multiple FIRs registered by Delhi Police against a person named Karan Verma apart from some others. Investigation found that the fraudsters were running multiple "fake" call centres located in Rohini, Paschim Vihar and Rajouri Garden areas of Delhi wherein foreign nationals were duped by fraudsters impersonating themselves as customer support of companies like Charles Schwab Financial Services, Microsoft, Apple etc. The accused also impersonated as police/investigating agency officers and "extorted" money from the victims threatening them with consequences of arrest, the officials said. The monetary assets of the victims were converted into crypto currencies, gift cards, etc. Crypto currency wallets used by the fraudsters have reported transactions to the tune of millions of US dollars.



