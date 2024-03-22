ED raids West Bengal Minister's residence in school jobs scam probe

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided and searched the residence of West Bengal minister Chandranath Sinha at Bolpur in Birbhum on Friday during its probe into the school jobs scam.

Mr Sinha is a Trinamul Congress MLA of Bolpur and minister of micro, small & medium enterprises and textiles department of the state government. At around 9 am an ED team, accompanied by a large number of central forces personnel, reached Nichupatty in Bolpur in three cars.

They encircled Mr Sinha's residence, Chandralaya, to stop local residents from coming near and launched the raid and search. Mr Sinha was not at home then. He was at his ancestral residence in Murarai which is around 90 km away from Chandralaya.

The ED officials spoke to his family members. Mr Sinha later started for his address at Nichupatty. The raid continued till evening. Mr Sinha was earlier summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning in the cattle and coal smuggling cases.

Meanwhile, the ED also conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of some businessmen in Lake Town, Chetla and Ballygunge in Kolkata in the same scam,