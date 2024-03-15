Top
ED Raids BRS MLC Kavitha's Residence

15 March 2024 10:08 AM GMT
A team of ED officials arrived from New Delhi are conducting the raids. Officials formed into teams and knocked on the doors of MLA Kavita at Banjara Hills amidst heavy central forces
Hours after the Apex court posted the case to March 19 in connection with Kavita's petition to appear before the ED, The ED officials initiated raids by inquiring into Kavita's case in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. — By Arrangement

Hyderabad: In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids on the residence of BRS party MLC and daughter of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavita's residence in Banjara Hills on Friday.

A team of ED officials arrived from New Delhi are conducting the raids. Officials formed into teams and knocked on the doors of MLA Kavita at Banjara Hills amidst heavy central forces. The ED has confirmed the raids on Kavitha's residence in Hyderabad.

Hours after the Apex court posted the case to March 19 in connection with Kavita's petition to appear before the ED, The ED officials initiated raids by inquiring into Kavita's case in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

