ED Questions Delhi Minister for Five Hours

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) grilled Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for five hours on Saturday, recording his statement in connection with a money-laundering investigation related to the AAP government's now-revoked excise policy. Gahlot, 49, is the transport, home, and law minister in the Delhi government.



He was questioned at the ED office in central Delhi from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm. Following the session, he told reporters that he had cooperated fully with the agency and would continue to do so throughout the investigation.

Sources revealed that Gahlot was interrogated concerning the formulation of the excise policy for 2021-22, as he was part of the Group of Ministers (GoM), along with former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former urban development minister Satyendar Jain.

Gahlot clarified that this was his second summons, as he was unable to attend the first due to the ongoing Budget session of the Delhi Assembly. The ED had mentioned Gahlot's name in its charge sheet in connection with Vijay Nair, the AAP communications in-charge, who was earlier arrested in the case for allegedly residing in the government bungalow allocated to the minister.

Regarding allegations of allowing the use of his official residence by another individual, Gahlot termed it a "criminal breach of trust" and denied any knowledge of Nair residing there. He said that he and his family reside in their own home in Vasant Kunj.

Further, Gahlot distanced himself from the Assembly polls in Goa, refuting any involvement in campaigning or knowledge of the activities there. He reiterated his confidence that there was no scam, asserting that clarity would emerge over time.

The ED's probe into the excise policy case revolves around allegations of corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was subsequently scrapped. Despite repeated denials by AAP and its leaders, the case remains contentious, with Kejriwal accusing the BJP-led Centre of fabricating charges to tarnish the party's reputation.



