ED Petitioned Against Karnataka CM Over Tampering With Evidence

Bengaluru: A letter to the Joint Director Enforcement Directorate, Bengaluru by a petitioner Pradeep Kumar S.P. sought an enquiry into whether the office of Chief Minister or Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself exerted pressure on Commissioner of Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru city and other officials concerned for alleged altering the proceeds of crime.

The petitioner Pradeep Kumar alleged the MUDA Commissioner changed the records in respect of 14 sites surrendered by B.M. Parvathy in Vijayanagar 3rd and 4th stage of Mysuru city and needs to be investigated.

It may be recalled here that Pradeep Kumar was one of the three petitioners to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot against the Chief Minister over alleged plot irregularities to the CM's wife by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru city.

Explaining, the petitioner said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered ECIR Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a couple of days back and Chief Minister’s wife B.M. Parvathy decided to surrender her 14 sites to MUDA. Acting quickly on the decision to surrender the sites, MUDA Commissioner, Secretary among other officials concerned the revenue entries were mutated which pointed to highhandedness and misuse of official position held by Siddaramaiah. It attracted punishment under Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The petitioner found the alleged change in records with respect to the 14 sites “is a serious interference of crime so as to direct the investigation infructuous and misdirect the investigation.”

He demanded action against the MUDA Commissioner for allegedly altering the proceeds of crime and register a complaint against the Chief Minister and others for destruction of evidence.

The letter from the petitioner sought ED Joint Director to direct the Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) to recover the documents related to suppression of evidence and arrest those involved in such criminal act.