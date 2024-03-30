ECoR achieves 250 million tonnes freight loading before six days of 2023-24 fiscal

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) has surpassed all records of Indian Railways in freight loading in the Financial Year 2023-24.

From April 1, 2023 to March 25, 2024, ECoR loaded 250 million tonnes of freight, shattering the earlier record of highest freight loading record of the 2022-23 fiscal.

ECoR has also become the first zone to cross the milestone of 200 million tonnes of loading for the fifth time in a row. The three divisions of the ECoR have contributed greatly to the stupendous feat achieved by it.

East Coast Railway was the second railway zone after undivided South Eastern Railway to load 200 MT in the financial year 2019-20. Today, it has become the first zone to cross 250 MT of freight.

During the financial year 2023-24, East Coast Railway has loaded 149.50 MT of coal, 12.9MT of raw materials to steel plants, 20.15 MT of steel and slag, 37.4 MT of iron ore, 1.21 MT of cement, 3.16 MT of food grains, 6.4 MT of fertilizers, 3.0 MT of mineral oil, 23.27 MT of freight in containers and other goods. This is 6 per cent more than the corresponding period of last year.

Khurda Road Division of ECoR has contributed 156.17 million tonnes followed by 74.66 million ton by Waltair Division and 19.20 million ton by Sambalpur Division. All the three Divisions have performed better than previous year and surpassed their last year loading figure.

The coalfields of MCL at Talcher, five ports in ECoR jurisdiction, i.e. Paradeep, Dhamara, Vizag, Gangavaram & Gopalpur; iron ore mines in Bailadila in Chhattisgarh, Major Steel & Aluminium Companies, iron ore mines in Keonjhar District are the major contributors in this achievement.

This remarkable loading has been achieved despite various challenges by remarkable performance of ECoR with proper planning and coordination with Govt Sectors and Industries.

ECoR under the leadership of its General Manager Shri Manoj Sharma achieved the remarkable feat. The General Manager has been instrumental by motivating its workforce right from day one. Right thinking with positive Attitude and continuous hard work has been the hallmark of this zone.