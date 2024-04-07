ECI’s Suvidha Portal Helping Parties, Candidates

Vijayawada: Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Suvidha portal has turned out to be a technological solution, ensuring a level playing-field while upholding free, fair and transparent elections.





Essentially, Suvidha has streamlined the process of obtaining permissions for organising rallies, opening temporary party offices, door-to-door canvassing, video vans, obtaining vehicle and helicopter permits, apart from distributing pamphlets.



The portal processes requests and grants permissions transparently on the First In First Out principle. According to a press release on Sunday, ECI has received about 73,379 applications as on Sunday, April 7, over Suvidha of which 44,626 requests (60 per cent) have been approved. Nearly 11,200 requests have been rejected, which is 15 per cent. 10,819 applications have been deemed invalid. Rest of the applications are being processed.



As per the ECI, the maximum number of 23,239 requests have been received from Tamil Nadu, followed by West Bengal 11,976 and Madhya Pradesh of 10,636. From AP, 1,153 requests have been received. Minimum requests have been received from Manipur of 20, Lakshadweep 18 and Chandigarh 17.



Furthermore, data available on Suvidha can be a valuable resource for scrutinising election expenditures, contributing to greater accountability and integrity of the electoral process





