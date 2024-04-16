ECI Urged to Allow Live Telecast of Kalyanotsavam at Bhadrachalam

Hyderabad: The state government has requested permission from the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the live telecast of the Sri Sitaramaswamy Kalyanam celebrations at the Bhadrachalam temple on April 17.

Endowments minister Konda Surekha, in a letter to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Monday, said the ECI had disallowed the live telecast on April 4. The rejection followed a letter from the state government earlier seeking permission for the telecast.

Surekha said the Kalyanotsavam held great sentimental value and that millions of people who cannot attend the celestial wedding ceremony at the Bhadrachalam temple watch the proceedings on television.

The ceremonies and celebrations at the 17th century temple and devotion of the people is part of the fabric of the society, and irrespective of caste or creed or religion, people attend the festivities. However, since not everyone can be at the temple, the live telecast of the event was important, she said.

“In light of the above, I personally request the CEO to consider the request and accord permission to air live telecast of the Kalyanotsavam at Bhadrachalam,” she said.