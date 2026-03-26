ECI Seizes Illegal Inducements Worth Rs.408.82 Cr Across Poll-Bound States

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has seized illicit inducements over Rs. 408.82 crore including, Rs 17.44 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs. 37.68 crore (16.3 lakh litres) and drugs worth Rs. 167.38 crore in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in half a dozen States.

The seizure also includes precious metals worth Rs. 23 crore and other freebies worth over Rs. 163.30 crore have been seized through a coordinated approach involving multi-enforcement agencies across different States and UTs. The seizures were made after activating the Electronic Seizure Management System (ESMS) on February 26, till March 25.

The Commission has also stressed that the enforcement authorities should ensure that ordinary citizens are not inconvenienced or harassed during the checking and inspection for the enforcement of these directives. District Grievance Committees have also been set up to address any grievances in this regard.

Citizens and political parties can report MCC violations using the C-Vigil Module on ECINET. From March 15 till March 25, 70,944 complaints have been lodged using the C-Vigil App in the general elections and the bye-elections bound States and UTs. Of these, 70,831 have been disposed of and 67,899 complaints i.e., 95.8 per cent of the complaints were resolved within 100 minutes.

A complaint redressal system has been set up including a Call Centre number 1950 in which a complaint can be lodged by any member of the public or political party, with the DEO and RO concerned.

It may be recalled that the Commission held a review meeting with the Chief Secretaries, CEOs, DGPs, and senior officers from the five poll-going States and UTs and their 12 bordering States along with the Heads of Enforcement Agencies to review readiness, enhance coordination, and directed them to ensure violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free elections on March 24.

To ensure this, over 5,173 Flying squads have been deployed across the States and UTs to ensure that the complaints are attended to within 100 minutes. Besides this, over 5,200 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) have also been deployed for setting up surprise Nakas at different locations.