ECI Orders Transfer: Sneha Mehra New South Zone DCP

Hyderabad: On the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), Sneha Mehra has been posted as south zone deputy commissioner of police (DCP) in place of P. Sai Chaitanya, who on Wednesday was transferred and asked to report to the DGP office.

The ECI in its communication to Chief Secretary had specifically mentioned that Sai Chaitanya should hand over charge to an official who is immediately below his rank and should not be assigned poll-related work till the end of the general elections.

Following this, the CS sent the names of three IPS officials to the ECI which selected Hyderabad cybercrimes DCP Sneha Mehra.

Mehra has been asked to charge immediately and a compliance report should be submitted to the ECI by 11 am on Friday, Avinesh Kumar, principal secretary, said in a press release on Thursday.