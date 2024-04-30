ECI officials inspect facilities at polling stations

Vijayawada: Narinder Singh Bali, appointed by the ECI as the general observer for the Mylavaram, Nandigama, and Jaggayyapet assembly constituencies, conducted an inspection of polling stations across various villages within the Mylavaram assembly constituency on Monday. He also held a meeting with local residents to inquire about the adequacy of facilities. Beginning his tour at Kattubadipalem village in G. Kondur Mandal, Bali assessed the polling stations located at the local school. Subsequently, he visited polling stations in Kavuluru, Velagaleru, Mutyalampadu, Atkuru, Chevuturu, Venkatapuram, Kuntamukkala, and Gurrajupalem villages to ensure the provision of necessary amenities. During his visits, Bali engaged in discussions with community members to gauge their satisfaction with the polling station arrangements. He emphasised the importance of voter participation in the upcoming elections, underscoring citizens' duty and the significance of casting their votes. Additionally, he urged attendees to raise awareness within their respective villages to encourage voter turnout.



